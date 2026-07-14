When cleaning the home, there are several home tricks that many people choose instead of turning to expensive products such as furniture polish. In this sense, mixing olive oil with lemon juice is a popular option.

Olive oil has chemical properties that help with household cleaning. Its oily texture helps repel water and moisture from surfaces and also penetrates and nourishes porous materials such as wood.

What mixing olive oil and lemon juice is used for

Mixing olive oil and lemon juice is a home trick used to improve the appearance of wooden furniture. The oil helps add shine and highlight the natural grain of the surface, while the lemon helps remove dust and light dirt, as well as leaving a fresh scent.

It is usually used to clean and give a more even finish to tables, shelves, doors, and other sealed wooden furniture when they look dull.

How to mix olive oil and lemon juice

To use this mixture, you need to put:

Two parts olive oil

One part freshly squeezed lemon juice

In a container and mix gently until they are better combined. Then, you should dampen a microfiber cloth in the mixture and apply it to the furniture in the direction of the wood grain. Let it sit for a few minutes and remove the excess with another clean, dry cloth to bring out the shine.

Why mixing olive oil and lemon juice is recommended

This home solution is highly recommended because it can improve the appearance of wooden furniture without having to resort to commercial furniture polish.

For its part, olive oil enhances the natural shine of the wood, while lemon makes surface cleaning easier and adds a pleasant aroma. At the same time, applying it with a fine cloth helps remove fine dust.

It is recommended to avoid using it on unfinished woods, waxed surfaces, or valuable furniture, since it is a home method and the oil can leave residue if applied in excess.