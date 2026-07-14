A study with more than 15,000 people and 270 clinical trials identified isometric exercise as the most effective way to lower blood pressure. The research, which analyzed data collected between 1990 and 2023, ranked it above traditional aerobic exercise.

The finding was explained by cardiologist Arun Manmadhan of Columbia University. According to the specialist, controlling blood pressure is a central pillar of cardiovascular health, and this type of training offers an additional evidence-backed approach.

What is the isometric exercise that lowers blood pressure the most?

Isometric exercise consists of holding a fixed position that activates a muscle without generating movement. Unlike cardio, it does not require moving around or impacting the joints, which makes it accessible to more people.

The study specifically evaluated three exercises of this type, although other isometric variations could offer similar benefits.

The isometric exercises analyzed in the study:

Wall squat: back and shoulders supported, legs bent, hold the position.

Leg extension: seated, extend both legs and keep them straight.

Handgrip: squeeze a ball or gripper firmly for 10 to 15 seconds, in several sets.

How does this routine affect blood pressure and what precautions should be taken?

During isometric contraction, blood pressure can rise temporarily and markedly. For that reason, this routine is not recommended for people with uncontrolled hypertension or other prior cardiovascular conditions.

Before adding these exercises to your daily routine, it is recommended to consult a doctor. Specialists emphasize that these practices complement - but do not replace - the medical treatments already prescribed.