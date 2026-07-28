Placing mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.

Thanks to their intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce persistent odors that often remain trapped, especially after cooking or heating foods with high fat content.

Mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why they are recommended

Placing these leaves in the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the inside of the appliance.

How to put this home trick with mint leaves into practice

The preparation is simple

Wash fresh mint leaves.

Dry them with paper towels.

Place them in an open container.

Put this container inside only when the appliance is turned off.

Leave them overnight.

During this time , the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.

What are the best times to apply the home trick with mint leaves

In general, the trick is usually used

After cooking foods with strong odors

After cleaning the oven or microwave

When the appliance will remain unused for several hours