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Placing mint leaves inside the oven and the microwave when they are turned off is a home trick that can be used to deodorize these appliances in a completely natural way.
Thanks to their intense aroma, mint helps leave a feeling of freshness and reduce persistent odors that often remain trapped, especially after cooking or heating foods with high fat content.
Mint leaves in the oven and microwave: why they are recommended
Placing these leaves in the oven trays after cooking is a homemade way to help freshen the inside of the appliance.
How to put this home trick with mint leaves into practice
The preparation is simple
- Wash fresh mint leaves.
- Dry them with paper towels.
- Place them in an open container.
- Put this container inside only when the appliance is turned off.
- Leave them overnight.
During this time, the leaves will gradually release their aroma and leave a feeling of freshness inside.
What are the best times to apply the home trick with mint leaves
In general, the trick is usually used
- After cooking foods with strong odors
- After cleaning the oven or microwave
- When the appliance will remain unused for several hours
It is important to note that this trick should be applied as a complement to routine cleaning, not as a replacement for it.