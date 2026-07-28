The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States details on its official website what it means for taxpayers to receive a CP12 Notice in their name after filing their tax return.

This official notice is sent when the agency detects and corrects errors in the filed return, so the amount of the refund expected to be received must be modified.

This then informs the taxpayer that the return is already in the agency’s hands and that, after making the appropriate corrections, the refund amount was adjusted.

Receiving an IRS CP12 Notice in your name: what it means

According to the authorities, the CP12 Notice is issued when the agency finds one or more errors in a return that must be corrected.

As a result of the modifications, the taxpayer may receive

A refund for an amount different from what was expected

A refund when they thought they owed taxes

A refund when they expected to have a zero balance

In these cases, the instruction is to carefully review the notice and compare the changes made with the information that originally appeared on the return that was filed.

Instructions for those who receive the CP12 Notice

If you want to know what exactly caused the change in the return and in the refund, you can contact the IRS using the toll-free number shown in the upper right corner of the notice.

What will happen to the refund