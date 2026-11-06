Under the new rules, all applicants for TN and TD nonimmigrant visas must adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to "public" or "open."

Canadians and Mexicans professionals applying for TN visas to work in the United States will face expanded screening requirements. The US Department of State now requires applicants to make their social media profiles public as part of the visa review process.

The measure, which took effect on October 1, 2026, also covers applicants for TD visas, which are used for eligible dependents of TN visa holders.

This is what TN and TD visa applicants must do

For security reasons, all applicants for TN and TD nonimmigrant visas must adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public” or “open.” This allows consular officials to review their online presence as part of the visa screening process.

The requirement applies to eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals seeking TN visas under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Their spouses and children may qualify for TD dependent visas.

For security reasons, all applicants for TN and TD nonimmigrant visas must adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public” or “open.” Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why is the State Department expanding its screening

The Department of State said it uses all available sources of information during visa screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible to the United States , including those who could pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Officials also assess whether applicants meet the requirements for the visa they are seeking and intend to comply with the conditions of their admission. The expansion adds TN and TD applicants to a screening process that already covers several other nonimmigrant visa categories, including student, exchange visitor, and temporary worker visas.

The agency emphasized that a US visa is a privilege granted at the government’s discretion, not an entitlement.

The announcement expands the application of vetting that already applies to the following visa categories: