The end-of-year bonus 2026 is one of the most anticipated payments for workers in Mexico before Christmas. Its payment is governed by Article 87 of the Mexican Federal Labor Law (LFT), which sets the conditions employers must meet to guarantee this benefit.

According to the rules, the end-of-year bonus must be paid by Dec. 20, 2026, and equals at least 15 days of wages for those who worked all year.

Those who worked less time are also entitled to receive a proportional share.

How much end-of-year bonus money is owed in 2026?

Article 87 of the LFT establishes that workers must receive an annual end-of-year bonus equivalent to 15 days of wages, at minimum . However, some companies may pay more, depending on their labor terms or contracts.

To calculate the amount owed, you first need to know the daily wage. For those who receive a fixed monthly salary, divide the salary by 30, then multiply it by the number of end-of-year bonus days owed.

For example, a person who earns $12,000 a month and worked all year has a daily wage of $400. Multiply that by 15 days, and the result is a minimum end-of-year bonus of $6,000.

How do you calculate the end-of-year bonus if you worked less than a year?

The LFT also recognizes the right to a proportional payment, even when the employment relationship ended before December. To calculate it, you can use the following formula:

Daily wage: monthly salary divided by 30.

Annual end-of-year bonus: daily wage multiplied by 15 days.

Proportional end-of-year bonus: annual end-of-year bonus divided by 365 and multiplied by the days worked during the year.

In the case of variable pay, the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (PROFEDET) says the average daily income earned during the last 30 days actually worked should be used.

For salespeople, sales agents, and similar workers, the average income from the past year or the period worked is used.

If the employer does not pay it, pays it in full, or misses the legal deadline, workers can go to PROFEDET for free advice. The deadline to claim this benefit is one year.