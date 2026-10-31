A broken washing machine or one that no longer works can hide a real treasure for the home. Its door glass, thanks to its curved shape and strength, can be reused to make different decorative items without having to buy expensive materials.

This alternative makes it possible to repurpose a part that is usually thrown out along with the appliance. According to Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), reusing electrical and electronic equipment and its components saves resources and reduces the amount of waste generated.

That way, the glass from an old washing machine can find a second life in the kitchen, the living room, the patio, or the garden. Some of these makeovers are especially simple and can produce a decorative piece in just a few minutes, as long as the part has already been removed.

If You Have a Broken or Unused Washing Machine, You Have a Treasure: What to Do

One of the most practical ideas is to turn the glass into a centerpiece. Its bowl shape makes it possible to place artificial flowers, decorative stones, or small ornaments to decorate the dining room or living room.

This idea is also among the reuse options that highlight the decorative potential of this component.

Another option is to use it as an ornamental planter for the garden or patio. You can place a small plant inside the glass, with its own pot and an appropriate drainage system. In this way, the piece works as an outdoor container that adds an original touch to the decor.

It can also be turned into an organizer for keys, accessories, or small items. It can even be used to create a Halloween-themed decoration with wrapped candy or decorative elements, without needing major changes.

How Do You Reuse Washing Machine Glass Step by Step?

Once the part has been safely removed, turning it into a centerpiece is a simple process:

Clean the glass: Use warm water, mild soap, and a soft cloth to remove any dirt. Dry the surface: Remove all moisture to avoid streaks. Choose a base: place the glass on a sturdy, non-slip support. Prepare the decor: Select artificial flowers, stones, or other lightweight items. Arrange the decorations: Place the items inside the glass according to the room’s style.

This makeover makes it possible to refresh a room’s decor with materials already found at home. To make use of the piece, just check that it is in good condition and place it on a stable surface.

Why is an old washing machine glass a recycling treasure?

The door glass from an old washing machine can be considered a true recycling treasure because of its strength, versatility, and reuse potential.

Its distinctive bowl shape makes it possible to turn it into a planter, a centerpiece, or a decorative container without having to spend money on new materials.

In addition to adding an original touch to the home, recovering this piece saves money on decor, reduces waste, and makes use of a component that still has value, even when the appliance no longer works.

Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition explains on its official website that reusing electrical and electronic equipment extends its useful life, saves resources, and reduces waste. These advantages support recovering components that can still be used.