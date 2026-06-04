One of the most important cleaning tasks for keeping your home in optimal hygienic conditions is the toilet. It is essential to prevent the buildup of bacteria and bad odors, which can later lead to serious consequences.

However, there is a question that comes up in almost every home, and that is how often it should be done and which are the best products to do it properly. The truth is that it largely depends on how much the toilet is used and by how many people.

How often it is recommended to clean the toilet: How does it vary from one home to another?

How often the toilet should be cleaned will depend directly on how much it is used and on the number of people living in the home. According to health specialists such as Mayo Clinic, it is recommended to do a thorough cleaning at least once a week.

On the other hand, in bathrooms that are used frequently or by several people, it is advisable to do it every 2 or 3 days in order to prevent dirt and bacteria from building up.

What are the best products to clean the toilet?

According to several specialists, the use of various products is recommended, depending on each person’s preferences.

On the one hand, there are chlorine disinfectants, which eliminate bacteria, fungi, and viruses, and can be used in gel or liquid form. There are also specific products designed especially for toilets that help remove stains and limescale.

Many people prefer using more natural products such as white vinegar and baking soda. The combination of both helps disinfect and remove odors and stains.

In any case, it is recommended not to mix chemicals containing chlorine and ammonia to avoid generating toxic gases. Always wear gloves and ventilate the room afterward.

Step by step: How do you clean the toilet properly?

First, decide which products you will use for the cleaning routine. Then, put on gloves and begin.

Apply the disinfecting product to the inside walls of the toilet. If using vinegar and baking soda, first the powder and then the liquid. Let it sit for 10 or 15 minutes so it can disinfect and loosen stains or limescale.

Once the time has passed, scrub the inside vigorously: make sure to clean under the rim of the toilet bowl and at the bottom. Then, with a sponge or cloth dampened with a little disinfectant, clean the lid, the seat, the base, and the toilet tank.

To finish, press the button or lever to flush. This will rinse the inside and remove any product residue and dirt. When you are done with the toilet, clean the brush with hot water and disinfectant.