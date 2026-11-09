Cleaning the oven is one of those chores that often gets put off until grease and food residue become hard to remove. That buildup can also create odors that affect what you’re cooking.

To do this cleaning, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer publishes a do-it-yourself method that starts with a paste of baking soda and water. The method includes a resting period and a follow-up cleaning to loosen residue.

Cornell’s recommended ratio is half a cup of baking soda and two or three tablespoons of water. Mix both ingredients until you get a paste that can be spread over the surfaces.

To complete the process, you’ll also need gloves, a damp cloth and a synthetic sponge moistened with vinegar, or a plastic spatula. The vinegar is used when removing the mixture and during the final cleaning.

How to apply the paste and which parts should be left clear

Before starting, remove everything from inside the oven and protect the floor with paper or old towels. The manufacturer Maytag, which also describes cleaning with baking soda and water, says the oven must be empty and cold.

Once prepared, spread the paste over the inside. Cornell says it should be kept away from the heating elements in electric ovens and the gas inlet in gas ovens.

How long to let the mixture sit, depending on the dirt

With the paste applied, Cornell recommends closing the oven and letting it sit. The time can range from 30 minutes to 10 or 12 hours, or overnight, depending on how much cleaning is needed.

Once that time has passed, work on the stuck-on residue and remove the mixture.

How to remove the paste and finish cleaning

After the resting period, put on the gloves and use the synthetic sponge moistened with vinegar or the plastic spatula to loosen the grime.

Then wipe with a damp cloth to remove the residue. If the paste has dried, Cornell says to spray it with vinegar to soften it and make it easier to remove.

Once the mixture and the grime have been removed, the publication recommends finishing with a vinegar application and drying.