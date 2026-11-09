An oil stain on clothing may need a prewash treatment. To do that, a kitchen ingredient can help absorb grease: cornstarch.

The University of Georgia textile care products guide includes it among the absorbent substances used to remove stains, especially grease and oil. The process involves applying it to the affected area and removing it once it has absorbed the substance.

How to apply cornstarch to an oil stain

The university explains that the absorbent material is spread over the stained area and left to sit. As it picks up the grease or oil, the powder forms clumps or takes on a sticky consistency.

When that happens, it should be removed by shaking or brushing it off. If grease remains, the guide says to repeat the process until most of the stain has been removed.

The publication does not specify an amount or a fixed waiting time. The sign to remove the absorbent is the change in consistency it shows as it picks up the oil.

How to continue cleaning after removing the absorbent agent

The next cleaning step should be tailored to the fabric and the source of the stain. In its guide on greasy foods, the University of Georgia recommends using a prewash stain remover followed by laundering for garments stained with lard, margarine or mayonnaise.

It also describes, as one option for lard and margarine stains, applying detergent to the area after wetting it before washing. These instructions apply to the foods listed and should follow the care requirements of the fabric.

What to check before treating the garment

Before trying to remove a stain, the institution recommends reading the care label and ruling out any products or methods that are prohibited for that fabric.

It also says each cleaning agent should first be tested on a hidden area to make sure it does not affect the color. The treatment should be chosen based on the garment, without assuming the same method works for every fabric.