Door handles are among the surfaces used most often in the home and, because they are constantly touched by hands, they can accumulate dirt, grease and microorganisms.

To keep them clean, there is a home remedy that involves spraying them with a mixture of white vinegar and water. This method is inexpensive and easy to use, but there are some materials on which it should be avoided.

What is spraying diluted vinegar on door handles at home for?

Spraying a mixture of white vinegar and water on door handles helps remove dirt, grease and some residue that build up from frequent hand contact.

It is recommended for cleaning routines because it does not take much time and is a mixture that can be used on several occasions.

How does this solution work?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, which helps loosen certain residue and dirt buildup. When diluted with water, it creates a solution that can be used to clean some household surfaces.

To apply it, you can pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray a small amount onto a clean cloth. Then, gently scrub the door handle and dry it with another cloth.

It is recommended to avoid it on aluminum, copper, bronze and uncoated iron door handles.

How often is it recommended to do it?

It is recommended to repeat the cleaning once or twice a week, especially in homes with a steady flow of people or door handles that are highly exposed to outdoor contact.