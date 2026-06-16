The bathroom, long relegated to the functional, is beginning to be transformed by innovations that completely change the daily experience. In that context, smart toilets have stopped being a rarity and are positioning themselves as one of the strongest global trends.

What once seemed exclusive to luxury hotels or Asian destinations is now advancing in homes around the world, driven by the search for greater comfort, hygiene, and efficiency.

Smart toilets: what they are like and why their use is becoming more popular worldwide

The well-known washlets were born in Japan, but their growth is now international. These are devices that combine the functions of a toilet and a bidet in a single unit, incorporating advanced technology to improve personal hygiene.

Among their main features are adjustable water-cleaning systems, which allow temperature, pressure, and direction to be adjusted. Added to this are functions such as warm-air drying, heated seats, and automatic sensors that detect the user’s presence.

The advance of this technology responds to a broader trend toward smart homes, where every element aims to optimize the everyday experience. Architects and designers already consider them part of the standard in modern projects.

Goodbye to toilet paper forever: the global trend gaining momentum in 2026

One of the most disruptive changes brought by using water allows for a deeper clean compared with traditional methods.

In addition to improving hygiene, this technology reduces direct contact and is gentler on the skin. Many models also include antibacterial systems and self-cleaning programs that raise sanitary standards.

From an environmental perspective, the impact is also considerable. Less paper consumption means reduced demand for natural resources, making washlets an option aligned with sustainability trends.

How to adopt modern hygiene habits

Beyond the innovative factor, smart toilets provide comfort and efficiency in daily use. Automating functions simplifies the routine, while advanced materials help keep the equipment hygienic.

However, cleaning remains essential. Even with automatic systems, it is important to maintain a disinfection routine to prevent the buildup of bacteria and odors.

The worldwide growth of washlets marks a profound change in domestic habits. The integration of technology in the bathroom not only redefines personal hygiene but also anticipates a future in which every detail of the home will be designed to offer a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable experience.