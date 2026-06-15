Baking soda is, within cleaning routines, one of the most popular ingredients, as it is a crystalline solid that stands out for its ability to neutralize bad odors and deodorize spaces.

Meanwhile, hydrogen peroxide offers both disinfecting and whitening benefits, so if it is combined with baking soda it can become a homemade alternative to, and some people even use it to remove stains from clothing.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide: why they recommend mixing them and what it works for

To make this mixture, it is essential to wear gloves and always verify that the type of hydrogen peroxide used is 3%. The proportions for preparing the whitening paste are two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide for every two tablespoons of baking soda.

Using a brush with firm bristles, this paste can be used to clean hard-to-reach areas, such as the grout between wall or floor tiles.

It is also used to clean silverware or kitchen utensils. The paste should be applied, left to sit for a few minutes, and then rinsed as usual.

If it is used to, the instruction is to dissolve one or two tablespoons in a bucket of warm water and then soak the clothes.

Another mixture with baking soda that can be used in cleaning routines

Used coffee grounds, an ingredient that is generally thrown in the trash, also actually have great deodorizing and exfoliating properties, especially when combined with the effect of baking soda.

Because of its texture and its different uses, it is a great , since it makes it easier to remove dirt from difficult surfaces such as pans, pots, or silverware.