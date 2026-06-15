A widely used way to scent spaces is to mix olive oil with cinnamon and lemon peel, since it combines ingredients that most people usually have in the home kitchen and creates a fresh, long-lasting aroma.

Likewise, this option is also a great alternative for those who prefer not to use industrial chemical products and stick to the natural.

How is the homemade air freshener with olive oil, lemon, and cinnamon used?

The oil is responsible for retaining the aroma, while the lemon adds freshness and the cinnamon a warm touch. The mixture can be placed in open jars, diffusers, or also applied to surfaces such as some furniture or fabrics; it is often used in living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms.

The mixture can be made by following these steps:

Pour the oil into a glass jar Add lemon peels that have been previously cleaned Incorporate cinnamon sticks or pieces of cinnamon Let the mixture sit for several hours so the aroma intensifies

What is the mixture of olive oil, lemon peel, and cinnamon for?

Its most common uses are usually:

Perfume rooms with a fresh, spiced aroma

Provide a feeling of cleanliness in enclosed spaces

Help neutralize strong odors , such as those from the kitchen

Create a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere

The application depends on how it is placed in the container and the desired intensity.