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Mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peel is a practical and natural option that all lovers of naturally perfuming the rooms in their home can use.

This homemade trick can be put into practice easily with ingredients found in most kitchens, allowing you to create a fresh, long-lasting homemade air freshener.

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Mixing olive oil with rosemary and orange peel: what it works for and why it is recommended

This mixture works mainly as a natural air freshener and odor neutralizer. The oil is the base that helps the scent last, rosemary adds an herbal note, and the orange peel provides the citrus touch to balance it.

<div class="migrated-promo-image__description"><div class="migrated-promo-image__source">Fuente: shutterstock</div></div>

Ideally, place the mixture in open glass jars or in unplugged homemade diffusers to ensure that the spaces are always scented.

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Main advantages of mixing olive oil with rosemary and orange peels

Putting this mixture into practice allows

  • Perfuming rooms, adding a fresh, herbal aroma
  • Neutralizing bad odors in enclosed spaces
  • Helping neutralize strong odors, such as those from fatty foods
  • Creating a pleasant atmosphere

How to prepare this homemade mixture step by step

To put this preparation into practice, you will need

  • Choose a small or medium glass jar
  • Add oil to 20%
  • Add orange peels to taste; the more you add, the stronger the aroma
  • Add rosemary to taste
  • Let the mixture rest so the aromas can concentrate

Ideally, replace the preparation with a new one when the fragrance begins to fade.