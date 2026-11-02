Georgina Rodriguez, the wife of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, expanded the portfolio of Bellhatria Real Estate properties, her luxury housing brokerage, with a new residential development in Madrid. It is LaFinca Hoyo 15, a project that brings together 24 attached villas overlooking a golf course.

The properties are located in Pozuelo de Alarcon, a town on the outskirts of Madrid, and stand out for their contemporary architecture, bright spaces and the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The development offers two home types, measuring 395 and 401 square meters, and is listed in the brokerage’s catalog as “Coming soon”.

Georgina Rodriguez adds 24 luxury villas to her Bellhatria real estate catalog

The new development in Bellhatria Real Estate’s portfolio is called LaFinca Hoyo 15 and consists of 24 attached homes. The brokerage presents the project as a limited collection of luxury properties, with golf course views and an architectural concept designed to combine privacy, nature and comfort.

Georgina Rodriguez’s company features the project in its official catalog, where it is listed as a upcoming release and no sales price has been published yet. The development also has its own page on the LaFinca Real Estate website, the company behind the project.

What the 24 luxury villas offered by Georgina Rodriguez’s brokerage are like

The LaFinca Hoyo 15 development includes two home types, measuring 395 and 401 square meters, with each property spread across three floors and featuring a garage and private pool. The project was designed to maximize natural light and maintain a direct connection between the indoor spaces and the outdoor setting.

Its features include large windows, private gardens, terraces and interior courtyards. The complex has more than 40,000 square meters of community gardens, which complement the green spaces attached to each home.

According to the developer’s documents, the homes were designed with a south-facing orientation to maximize natural light and with spacious layouts that allow the landscape to blend with the home’s living areas.