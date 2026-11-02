In California, drivers who accumulate four points on their driving record over 12 months can face suspension of their driver’s license. The measure is part of the state system that identifies people with traffic violations or crashes for which they were found at fault.

Under Section 12810.5 of the California Vehicle Code, those who reach that point total are initially considered negligent drivers. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may take action against their licenses, although there are exceptions and procedures for reviewing each case.

How many points can lead to a driver’s license suspension in California?

According to the California DMV, the point totals that can lead to a suspension order are:

4 points in 12 months.

6 points in 24 months.

8 points in 36 months.

When any of these thresholds are reached, the negligent operator treatment system (NOTS) calls for a six-month suspension and a one-year probation period.

The order takes effect 34 days after it is mailed. However, drivers have the right to request a hearing to present evidence and challenge the action.

What violations add points to a driver’s license?

The DMV assigns points for certain traffic violations and accidents in which the driver is found at fault.

Among the examples published by the agency are:

Speeding: generally, one point.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: two points.

Leaving the scene of an accident: two points.

Accidents where the driver is at fault: generally, one point.

Before reaching the suspension threshold, the DMV also issues warnings, such as a letter after accumulating two points in 12 months and a notice of intent to suspend after reaching three points in that period.

Section 12810.5 sets specific conditions for certain drivers with commercial licenses of Class A or B, who may be subject to different limits.