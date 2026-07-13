Swimming improves blood circulation without creating impact on the joints, unlike activities such as running or cycling. Its combination of horizontal movement and buoyancy promotes venous return and reduces pressure on the legs, according to available evidence on vascular health.

This benefit is especially relevant for people with chronic venous insufficiency or varicose veins, two conditions linked to poor blood return. Because of its low impact, swimming is also recommended in rehabilitation processes or for those with mobility limitations.

Why does swimming improve circulation without affecting the joints?

The body’s horizontal position during swimming makes it easier for blood to return to the heart, counteracting the effect of gravity that makes circulation in the legs more difficult. At the same time, the water supports body weight and removes the load that other exercises generate on knees, hips and ankles.

The hydrostatic pressure of water acts as a natural massage on the veins: it gently compresses them and helps blood circulate better, reducing the risk of it pooling in the lower extremities. This mechanism is key to preventing deep vein thrombosis.

Among the main advantages of this routine are:

Low joint impact , suitable for people with chronic pain or in recovery.

Improved venous return thanks to the horizontal position in the water.

Reduced swelling in the legs and ankles.

Adaptable to different fitness levels, from a gentle pace to intense training.

What concrete benefits does this routine provide for vascular health?

Swimming also works as a complete cardiovascular workout, since it strengthens the heart and improves lung capacity. This extra resistance is useful for people with peripheral arterial disease, because it can increase pain-free walking distance.

In the long term, regular practice helps maintain healthy vascular function and reduce the risk of circulatory complications. Because of its low-impact characteristics, specialists recommend it as a sustainable option to incorporate consistently into the weekly routine.