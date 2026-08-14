Vinegar has become one of the most popular home remedies among drivers. It is inexpensive, easy to find, and, according to those who recommend it, serves several functions on the car glass.

Cleaning and degreasing the glass

The most recommended for this task is distilled white vinegar, since it leaves the least residue on the surface. Its main component is acetic acid, which is credited with disinfecting and degreasing properties, capable of leaving the glass clear.

For this reason, it is used to remove insect remains, bird droppings, tree sap, and hard water stains, which usually have a high mineral content. It is also said that in cold or humid climates, it can help reduce condensation inside the vehicle.

To apply it, it is recommended to dilute it in equal parts with water and use a microfiber cloth to avoid scratches, since pure vinegar and excessive use can damage rubber, plastic, or the car’s paint.

The belief about frost and ice

The other most widespread use is as a homemade method to delay the formation of frost or ice on cold mornings. The explanation that circulates is that the acetic acid in vinegar lowers the freezing point of water, making it harder for ice to form or stick to the glass.

This is a chemical principle: mixing a solute with water can lower its freezing point, something similar to what happens with salt.

However, there are no studies or concrete and verifiable data confirming how much the freezing point is reduced when diluted vinegar is used, or how effective it is against severe frost.

That is why this use remains more of a popular belief among drivers than a solution backed by proven scientific evidence.

Along with this trick, other home remedies are often mentioned with the same level of anecdotal support, such as rubbing the glass with raw onion or with a cut potato, although they also lack verifiable evidence to support them.