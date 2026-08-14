The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a permanent change in the way to request a Social Security number: the process must now be started online as mandatory, and it is only referred to an office if the system detects that additional steps are needed.

The measure was announced by Nick Perrine, head of Communications at the SSA, and is already in effect nationwide. The goal is to reduce paperwork, shorten waiting times, and avoid repeated visits due to incomplete documentation.

What changes in the Social Security number procedure?

Before, many people had to go to an office from the start of the process. Now, the new online system guides the applicant step by step and determines whether the entire process can be completed online or whether an in-person appointment is needed.

To move forward, the SSA may ask the user to create or sign in to their personal my Social Security account. If an appointment is required, the system directs the user to a login screen where the applicant schedules the appointment at the nearest office.

Before starting, it is a good idea to have the basic documentation on hand, since the SSA only accepts originals or certified copies:

Proof of identity

Proof of citizenship or immigration status, if applicable

Proof of age

Access to the personal my Social Security account

Who must use the new online Social Security procedure?

The new process applies both to those applying for a Social Security number for the first time and to those who need to replace a card that is lost, stolen, or damaged. In both cases, the first step is always through the internet.

Those who cannot complete the process digitally are guided to schedule an in-person appointment, although the process is faster thanks to the information already entered online. The SSA recommends reviewing the requirements in advance to avoid delays.