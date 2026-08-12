When looking for a practical way to clean the home, some simple methods can help collect dirt better while sweeping and reduce the effort of daily chores.

One of them consists of placing a plastic bag over the broom before starting to sweep. This simple resource is used as an alternative to make it easier to collect certain waste and make cleaning rooms more comfortable.

Why placing a plastic bag over the broom can make cleaning easier

A reused plastic bag can become a simple resource to complement traditional sweeping. By covering part of the broom bristles, the plastic material can help attract light debris that is usually scattered on the floor.

This effect is related to static electricity that can be generated by the contact and movement of the plastic. That is why the method can help collect items more easily, such as lint, hair, and small dust particles during cleaning.

Another benefit of this method is that it can help prevent some dirt from sticking to the broom bristles, which makes later cleaning easier and reduces the chance that the debris will be spread around the room again during sweeping.

In addition, it can be practical for reaching hard-to-reach areas, such as the space under beds, sofas, and low furniture. The technique can be used on different surfaces, including ceramic, porcelain tile, wood, vinyl, and laminate floors, always taking into account the cleaning characteristics and recommendations of each material.

How to apply the cleaning trick correctly

To correctly apply this cleaning technique, follow these steps: