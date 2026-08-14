Authorities in California have implemented a policy of zero tolerance toward conduct that threatens road safety and coexistence in public spaces.

This new approach aims to identify offenders and apply immediate sanctions, which may include vehicle seizure and the loss of the right to drive, even after the first incident.

Changes to driving licenses: the obligation to comply with new regulations for everyone.

The state of California has confirmed the strict enforcement of sanctions against drivers who engage in dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as illegal races, speed exhibitions, and events known as sideshows.

The regulation, known as the “Gipson Law” in recognition of its sponsor, authorizes law enforcement to seize vehicles and suspend or revoke driving licenses for those who appear in the official offender records.

This measure aims to stop practices that put pedestrians and other drivers at risk and is being implemented following an increase in serious incidents related to irresponsible maneuvers on public roads.

Vehicle confiscation and revocation of driving licenses for certain individuals

When the violation is verified, authorities are able to seize the vehicle immediately, impose substantial fines, and suspend or revoke the license for extended periods.

In cases of repeat offenses or if there are injuries, harm to third parties, or resistance to authority, the case could move toward criminal charges and the prolonged impoundment of the car, with recovery costs being the offender’s responsibility.

Authorities warn that getting involved in organizing or facilitating these activities entails significant financial and legal risks, as well as the possibility of losing the vehicle.