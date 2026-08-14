The wireless headphones have conquered a large share of the market and today are among the most widely used devices on a daily basis, whether to listen to music, take calls, or consume streaming content.

However, questions began to arise about whether the use of this technology exposes the user to radiofrequency waves and what effects it has when it remains near the head for several hours.

What happens when Bluetooth headphones are used?: the words of a specialist

According to longevity specialist Patricio Ochoa, wearing Bluetooth wireless headphones is the same as putting a microwave on your head because of exposure to electromagnetic waves.

Bluetooth uses non-ionizing radiofrequency electromagnetic fields. Unlike ionizing radiation, such as X-rays, this type of energy does not have the necessary capacity to affect atoms.

Which is better for health: Bluetooth or wired headphones?

From an exposure standpoint, wired headphones offer one simple advantage: they do not need to transmit a signal next to the head. However, there is no scientific evidence that can claim wireless headphones are less healthy.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States indicates that radiofrequency devices are not linked to health problems, and international institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) say the same.