Tangerine peels, rosemary and cinnamon can be combined to make a natural home fragrance. When these ingredients are boiled in water, they release their essential oils and create an aroma that spreads throughout different rooms.

This homemade trick can be used after cooking, during cleaning or when you want to freshen up a room. However, even though it is easy to make, there are some precautions to keep in mind to use it safely.

What is boiling tangerine peels with rosemary and cinnamon used for?

The blend is mainly used to scent the home. Each ingredient adds its own fragrance:

Tangerine: the peels release a fresh citrus aroma.

Rosemary: adds intense herbal notes.

Cinnamon: adds a warm, spiced scent.

When heated in water, the aromatic compounds spread through the steam and help temporarily scent the room.

Place the tangerine peels, rosemary and cinnamon in a pot and cover them with water. Then bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Once it starts boiling, lower the heat to medium so the ingredients keep releasing their aromas through the steam. It is important to keep an eye on the water level throughout the process to prevent it from evaporating completely.

When is it best to use this method to fragrance the room?

It can be used at different times of day, especially when you want to mask lingering odors or add a pleasant scent to indoor spaces.

Some recommended times are:

After cooking, to help neutralize food odors.

During cleaning, to add a fresh smell to the home.

Before having guests over, to temporarily scent the rooms.

On cold days, when windows stay closed longer, always making sure there is proper ventilation.

What precautions should be taken with this homemade trick?

It is important to take safety measures to avoid problems: