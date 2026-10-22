Ice cubes and lemon peels can be useful for more than chilling drinks or going into the trash. When used in a kitchen sink’s garbage disposal, they can help with routine maintenance and reduce unpleasant smells that develop with everyday use.

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service includes this practice in its household cleaning guidance. Its recommendations suggest grinding ice with used lemon, lime, or orange peels to help eliminate odors and maintain the appliance.

The method does not require mixing cleaning products or using artificial fragrances.

Why put ice cubes and lemon peels in the garbage disposal?

1. They can help reduce unpleasant odors

Food residue left inside a garbage disposal can break down and produce unpleasant smells. Lemon peels contain aromatic citrus compounds that can freshen the area and help mask lingering odors.

The University of Arkansas guide also recommends lime or orange peels, so lemons are not the only option.

This method can be useful for routine maintenance, but it is not a substitute for more thorough cleaning if odors persist. If the smell continues, check for trapped food or buildup in accessible parts of the appliance, making sure the disposal is turned off.

Lemon peels contain aromatic citrus compounds that can freshen the area and help mask lingering odors.

2. Ice can help loosen residue

Ice cubes provide a mechanical action as the disposal operates. As the ice is ground, it may help dislodge some residue from the appliance’s components.

The Arkansas Extension guide also describes ice as helping sharpen the blades. However, many modern household garbage disposals use impellers that push food waste against a grinding plate rather than sharp blades like those found in a food processor. Ice is therefore better understood as a maintenance aid, not a guaranteed way to sharpen every disposal mechanism.

How to use ice cubes and lemon peels in a garbage disposal

Prepare the ingredients: Gather a few ice cubes and used lemon, lime, or orange peels. Place them in the disposal: Put the ingredients into the unit without reaching into the drain. Run the appliance: Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and allow the disposal to process the ingredients. Flush as directed: Use water according to the appliance’s instructions to help carry away loosened residue.

There is no need to add baking soda, vinegar, or other cleaning chemicals for this procedure.

Safety precautions when cleaning a garbage disposal

Even a simple household method requires care because garbage disposals contain moving parts that can cause injuries. Never put your hands or utensils into the drain while the appliance is connected to power or could accidentally turn on.

If an object becomes stuck, switch off the unit and disconnect its power before attempting to address the problem, following the manufacturer’s instructions.