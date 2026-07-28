Used coffee grounds, which usually end up in the trash, can actually become a highly valuable all-purpose item around the home. If mixed with ground cinnamon in a jar, it can create an ideal homemade air freshener for those who love scenting all their spaces.

In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination makes it possible to neutralize odors and add a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.

Mixing used coffee with cinnamon: why they recommend it

On one hand, coffee retains some of its aroma even after being brewed, while cinnamon adds a warm, intense note. Together they can be used to

Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms

Neutralize bad odors after cooking

Scent closets and cupboards

Give coffee grounds a second life

How to prepare this homemade coffee and cinnamon mixture

To make this mixture you need just a few ingredients, such as

Completely dry used coffee

Ground cinnamon

A clean glass jar

The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.

The ingredients should be placed inside and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. Ideally, the ingredients should be replaced as the aroma loses intensity.