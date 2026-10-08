En esta noticia How to make apple crumb cake

Few desserts combine the flavors of fall as well as a homemade apple crumb cake. This version pairs a soft, cinnamon-spiced cake with tender apples and a buttery oat topping that becomes crisp and golden in the oven.

The recipe takes about 20 minutes to prepare and around 50 minutes to bake. It can be served warm with coffee for breakfast or brunch, or topped with vanilla ice cream for an easy dessert.

Delicious homemade apple cake with crumble. Magnific Pic

Ingredients for apple crumb cake

For the cake

¾ cup dark brown sugar.

2 large eggs.

1 cup sour cream.

½ cup vegetable or canola oil.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg.

¾ teaspoon kosher salt.

1½ teaspoons baking powder.

½ teaspoon baking soda.

1¼ cups all-purpose flour.

For the apples

2 large firm apples, peeled and thinly sliced.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter.

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

A pinch of kosher salt.

For the crumb topping

½ cup all-purpose flour.

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar.

¼ cup rolled oats.

½ teaspoon kosher salt.

¼ cup softened unsalted butter.

How to make apple crumb cake

Prepare the pan and oven. Heat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-inch square baking pan and line it with parchment paper. Cook the apples. Add the sliced apples, butter, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt to a skillet over medium heat. Cook for about 5 to 10 minutes, stirring from time to time, until the fruit softens and the juices begin to thicken. Remove from the heat. Prepare the crumble. Mix the flour, brown sugar, oats and salt in a bowl. Add the softened butter and work it into the dry ingredients with your fingers until small, irregular crumbs form. Mix the cake batter. Whisk the brown sugar and eggs until foamy. Add the sour cream, oil, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Stir in the baking powder and baking soda, then gently incorporate the flour until just combined. Layer the cake. Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan. Place the cooked apples across the surface and finish with an even layer of the oat crumble. Bake and serve. Bake for approximately 45 to 55 minutes, or until the cake is risen and golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let it cool before slicing and serve warm or at room temperature.

The cake can be kept loosely covered at room temperature for up to three days.