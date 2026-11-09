Sauce splatters, spills and food residue are part of the grime that can build up in the microwave. Keeping the inside clean is a maintenance task that should also go along with odor treatment.

To help eliminate them, Maytag recommends in its care guide a method using water and lemon juice. The mixture is heated for two to five minutes, but the appliance must first be cleared of residue.

What to clean before preparing the lemon water

The manufacturer says the controls should be turned off before cleaning begins and the microwave should be cool. For cleaning the interior, it recommends water, mild soap and a cloth or soft sponge.

This first step removes food residue and spills. Then, according to its general cleaning guide, you should wipe it with a cloth dampened with water to remove soap residue.

How to prepare the mixture and how long to heat it

The recommended ratio is 1 cup of water (250 milliliters) and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. The mixture should be placed in a microwave-safe container without a lid.

Then place it in the appliance and heat for two to five minutes.

Maytag also says you can use 1 tablespoon of vinegar instead of lemon juice. These are two alternative options for the mixture; use one or the other, not both.

How to finish cleaning and care for the turntable

Once heating is finished, the general guide says to let it cool before removing the container and dry the inside with a microfiber cloth.

If the turntable also needs washing, wait until it is cool. It also warns that submerging it while hot in water can cause it to crack because of the sudden temperature change. To wash it, it recommends mild soap, warm water and a nonabrasive sponge .

To reduce future splatters, Maytag recommends using a microwave-safe food cover. This helps keep food from hitting the walls and makes cleanup easier.