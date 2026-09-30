The Department of State published the Visa Bulletin for October 2026 and introduced changes for those who are in the process of applying for permanent residence for employment or family reasons.

This update takes effect with the start of fiscal year 2027 and modifies several priority and final action dates. Additionally, it reopens two categories that had temporarily run out of available visas.

How does the Visa Bulletin affect the Permanent Residence Application?

The Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin monthly, which serves to determine when an immigrant visa applicant based on family ties or employment can advance in the process of obtaining permanent residence in the United States.

To organize this process, the Visa Bulletin uses two charts.

One corresponds to the dates for filing applications and, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), establishes when the applicant may begin submitting the necessary documentation to the National Visa Center (NVC) .

The other, corresponding to the final action dates, determines when a visa number is available and, therefore, when the Government can make a final decision on the case.

USCIS reports month by month which of the two charts may be used to determine whether the corresponding application may be filed in the case of those applying for adjustment of status.

Two categories reopen: Which are they and how do they apply?

Among the most relevant changes is the reopening of the EB-2 and EB-5 categories, particularly for applicants born in India within these two employment-based immigration categories.

The EB-2 is intended for professionals with advanced degrees and individuals with exceptional ability.

The unreserved EB-5 is intended for certain immigrant investors.

How is the new fiscal year related to the Visa Bulletin?

October 1 marks the start of the U.S. fiscal year 2027, which means the availability of a new annual allocation of immigrant visa numbers.

The Department of State confirmed that, c with the renewal of visa quotas, filing and final action dates also advance in different family and employment categories.

The system establishes an annual minimum of 226,000 family preference visas and at least 140,000 employment-based visas.

Additionally, there is also a per-country limit equivalent to 7% of the combined total of these categories.

Other changes announced in the October 2026 Visa Bulletin

The bulletin also updated the status of different family and employment categories: