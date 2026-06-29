Traveling to the United States does not always mean applying for the same permit. The U.S. government classifies visas according to the purpose of the trip and sets specific requirements for each category, from tourism and business to studies, temporary employment, or permanent immigration.

Choosing the wrong visa can lead to the application being rejected, so the first step is to identify which one fits the real purpose of the trip. Once the category is defined, the process includes completing official forms, gathering documents, and, in most cases, attending a consular interview.

What type of U.S. visa corresponds to the reason for the trip?

Immigration law distinguishes between nonimmigrant visas, intended for those who will remain in the country temporarily, and immigrant visas, aimed at those seeking to settle permanently. The consular officer will be the one to determine whether the applicant meets the conditions for the chosen category.

What are the requirements for each type of visa?

Each visa category responds to a specific purpose and, therefore, requires different documentation and conditions. In addition to completing Form DS-160 for most nonimmigrant visas, applicants must prove that they meet the specific requirements established by the Department of State and, in some cases, submit an approved petition from an employer or sponsor.

B-1 visa (Business)

It is intended for those who travel temporarily for business meetings, negotiations, conferences, or training.

Main requirements:

Valid passport.

Form DS-160.

Payment of the consular fee.

Prove that the trip is exclusively for business purposes.

Show financial means to cover the stay.

Prove intent to return to the country of origin once the visit is over.

Consular interview, when applicable.

B-2 visa (Tourism)

Allows travel for tourism, vacations, family visits, or medical treatment.

Main requirements:

Valid passport.

Form DS-160.

Photograph that meets the official specifications.

Proof of payment.

Show financial solvency .

Evidence of ties to the country of residence (employment, studies, property, or family).

Consular interview if required.

F-1 visa (Students)

For academic studies at institutions authorized by the United States.

Main requirements:

Have been accepted by a certified institution.

Form I-20 issued by the educational institution.

SEVIS registration and fee payment.

Form DS-160.

Show sufficient funds to pay tuition and living expenses.

Prove intent to return at the end of the studies .

Consular interview.

M-1 visa (Technical or vocational studies)

It is intended for technical, professional, or specialized training programs.

Main requirements:

Admission to an authorized vocational school .

Form I-20.

SEVIS registration.

Form DS-160.

Show financial solvency.

Consular interview.

J-1 visa (Exchange)

For educational, cultural, research, or training programs.

Main requirements:

Be accepted into an authorized exchange program.

Have an official sponsor.

Form DS-2019.

Form DS-160.

Show financial resources when applicable.

Consular interview.

H-1B visa (Specialized work)

Allows temporary work in specialized occupations.

Main requirements:

Job offer from a U.S. employer.

Petition approved by the employer before the immigration authorities.

University degree or equivalent experience in the specialty.

Form DS-160.

Consular interview.

H-2A visa (Agricultural work)

For temporary or seasonal agricultural jobs.

Main requirements:

Temporary job offer.

Sponsorship by the U.S. employer.

Labor certification when applicable.

Approved petition.

Form DS-160.

Consular interview.

H-2B visa (Non-agricultural temporary work)

It is used to cover temporary labor needs in sectors such as hospitality, construction, or tourism.

Main requirements:

Temporary job offer.

Sponsorship by the employer .

Labor certification.

Approved petition.

Form DS-160.

Consular interview.

L-1 visa (Intra-company transfer)

Allows transfer of employees from a multinational company to an office in the United States.

Main requirements:

Have worked for the related company abroad during the period required by the regulations.

Be transferred to an executive, managerial, or specialized knowledge position.

Petition approved by the employer.

Form DS-160.

Consular interview.

O-1 visa (Extraordinary abilities)

It is intended for people with outstanding recognition in science, education, business, sports, or the arts.

Main requirements:

Evidence of achievements or recognition at the national or international level.

Sponsorship or petition submitted by an employer or agent.

Form DS-160.

Consular interview.

E-1 visa (Treaty trader)

Allows entry into the country to carry out international business activities.

Main requirements:

Be a citizen of a country with a trade treaty with the United States.

Maintain a substantial volume of trade between both countries.

Form DS-160.

Documentation supporting the business activity.

E-2 visa (Treaty investor)

It is intended for investors who make a substantial investment in a U.S. business.

Main requirements:

Nationality of a country with a valid treaty .

Substantial investment in an active business.

Prove control over the investment.

Form DS-160.

Financial and business documentation.

K-1 visa (Fiance of a U.S. citizen)

Allows entry into the country to marry a U.S. citizen.

Main requirements:

Petition filed by the U.S. citizen.

Prove a genuine relationship.

Intend to marry within 90 days of entry.

Form DS-160.

Medical exam and consular interview.

Immigrant visas

Those seeking to obtain permanent residence must meet additional requirements depending on the category, such as family sponsorship, job offer, investment, or participation in specific programs. In most cases, the process begins with an approved petition before applying for the visa at a U.S. consulate.

How do you apply for a U.S. visa step by step?

The process begins once the appropriate visa category has been identified. For most temporary visas, the procedure is similar and is completed electronically before the interview at the embassy or consulate.

The official process consists of:

Choose the corresponding visa category for the reason for travel.

Complete the electronic Form DS-160.

Print the confirmation page with the barcode.

Create an account in the official appointment system.

Pay the processing fee.

Schedule the consular interview, when applicable.

Appear with the required documentation on the day of the appointment.

Wait for the consular officer’s decision on the approval or rejection of the application.

What documents may be requested to process a U.S. visa?

The documentation varies depending on the type of visa, but some documents are usually requested in most cases. Having them prepared before starting the process can speed up the procedure.

Among the main documents are:

Valid passport.

DS-160 form confirmation.

Photograph with the official measurements.

Proof of payment of the fee.

Confirmation of the consular appointment.

Evidence of the purpose of the trip.

Proof of income or financial solvency.

Employment or academic documentation, as applicable.

Travel itinerary, if available.

Specific forms for certain categories, such as the I-20 for students or the approved labor petition for some work visas.

The Department of State clarifies that the consular officer may request additional documentation if it is deemed necessary to verify the applicant’s eligibility before issuing a decision.