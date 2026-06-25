In the United States, Donald Trump’s administration continues to tighten immigration controls at border crossings, and now a common practice among foreign commercial drivers has caught the attention of authorities.

According to the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), there are certain violations linked to improper use of tourist or business visas that could result in the document being revoked and a temporary ban on entering the country.

What is happening with this new U.S. measure?

CBP reported that the measure applies to foreign commercial drivers who have failed to comply with any of the key conditions for keeping the visa, which can lead to the automatic revocation of their permits. These are truck drivers who carry out border operations and have a business visa to do their work.

Immigration authorities warn that having a visa does not guarantee entry into the country if the imposed rules are not followed, since every time someone enters the territory, agents review the record for irregularities to check whether the person remains admissible in the country.

What should you keep in mind when entering with one of these visas?

The mistake that can cost a commercial driver their American visa is using this permit to carry out activities that the United States considers employment, meaning they go beyond the permit and the category granted.

In this case, truck drivers must try to stick to the activities allowed for international crossings, since if any irregularity is detected, agents will cancel the visa, block access to the country, and record what happened.