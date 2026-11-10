Cigna will stop selling individual health plans through the ACA marketplace in 2027, leaving approximately 369,000 members across 11 states to select a new health plan. The insurer announced the exit on April 30 during its first-quarter earnings call.

Cigna’s current plans remain active through Dec. 31, 2026, so existing members will maintain full coverage through the end of the year. The primary focus now shifts to Open Enrollment for 2027, which runs through Jan. 15 in most affected states.

Why Cigna is leaving the ACA Marketplace

Cigna is exiting the individual market to focus on its core growth areas, such as employer-sponsored plans and health services, citing limited potential to scale its ACA exchange portfolio. Cigna executive Brian Evanko described the ACA market as a small and shrinking segment for the company.

Cigna maintains 18.3 million total health members, making its individual exchange business a minor fraction of its overall portfolio. Individual enrollment had already dropped roughly 17% year-over-year—from 446,000 to 369,000.

Cigna is leaving the ACA marketplace across 11 states in 2027.

According to health policy analysis by KFF, the departure applies to all individual plans sold through the ACA marketplace as well as off-exchange plans purchased directly from Cigna in all 11 operating states. It does not impact employer-provided Cigna coverage.

Affected states and deadlines

State Enrollment Portal Open Enrollment Ends Arizona HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Colorado Connect for Health Colorado Jan. 15, 2027 Florida HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Georgia Georgia Access Jan. 15, 2027 Illinois Get Covered Illinois Jan. 15, 2027 Indiana HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Mississippi HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 North Carolina HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Tennessee HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Texas HealthCare.gov Jan. 15, 2027 Virginia Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace Jan. 29, 2027

The Critical Key Date: Dec. 15 for Jan. 1 Coverage

While Open Enrollment extends to Jan. 15 in most states, Dec. 15 is the deadline to secure continuous coverage starting Jan. 1, 2027.

In states operating on HealthCare.gov:

Enrolling by Dec. 15: Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2027 .

Enrolling between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15: Coverage begins Feb. 1, 2027, creating a one-month coverage gap.

What happens if you take no action?

Consequences vary depending on state regulations and enrollment method:

Automatic Re-enrollment: Some state-based exchanges (such as Georgia Access) may automatically map Cigna policyholders to a comparable plan from a different insurer. However, deductible levels, premiums, and network providers may change.

Manual Selection Required: Other marketplaces, including Get Covered Illinois and Connect for Health Colorado, require Cigna members to select a new plan manually.

Off-Exchange Enrollees: Members who bought directly from Cigna outside the marketplace will not be auto-mapped and must enroll in a new plan independently.

What you need to do: Steps to take before enrolling

Verify Networks and Formulary Lists: Confirm that preferred physicians, specialists, hospitals, and prescription drugs are covered under potential new plans. Evaluate Total Costs: Look beyond monthly premiums to evaluate deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and annual out-of-pocket maximums. Update Income Estimates: Tax credit eligibility depends on projected 2027 household income. Prepare for Market Rate Adjustments: Benchmark premiums across the ACA exchanges are projected to rise heading into 2027 following the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits.

What if you miss open enrollment?

Involuntary loss of coverage due to an insurer exiting the market qualifies affected individuals for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP).