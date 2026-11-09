Foreigners can open a bank account at Bank of America without being U.S. citizens.

However, they must prove their identity, provide tax documentation, and meet the identification and verification requirements the bank requires.

What documents must foreigners present to open a Bank of America account, and what requirements must they meet?

According to Bank of America, nonresident foreigners (NRA) must present two valid forms of identification, one primary and one secondary:

Primary identification:

Foreign passport, with or without a U.S. visa.

U.S. permanent resident card (Green Card).

Employment authorization document with photo.

Secondary identification:

Foreign or U.S. driver’s license with photo.

International Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card.

Credit card from a nationally recognized commercial company.

U.S. State Department diplomatic ID.

Mexican voter ID card with photo.

In addition, they must also provide:

A physical address in their country of residence.

A mailing address in the United States.

Tax identification number, if applicable.

What other requirements must foreigners meet to open a Bank of America account?

The bank sets different requirements depending on the applicant’s immigration status:

Nonresident foreigners: must provide a physical address abroad and a mailing address in the United States.

Resident foreigners: must prove a physical address in the United States.

Citizens of countries subject to U.S. economic or financial sanctions: must present documentation showing legal residency in the United States.

In addition, other conditions must be met:

Not be U.S. citizens.

Have a physical address where they live.

How do foreigners open a Bank of America account?

The process outlined by the bank has three steps: