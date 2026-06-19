The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In that sense, all people who wish to visit any of these destinations must first ensure that they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, since otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities can prevent the trip from taking place.

United States regulations for all travelers who wish to visit the country

The United States requires all travelers to present a completely valid document during the entire scheduled stay in the country and for six additional months after the date of departure, except in the case of nations that are within the so-called “6-month club,” which will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the previous documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico’s regulations for travelers who want to visit the country

The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, according to Mexican law, present a completely valid passport at the time of entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the policy on this matter with the selected airline,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain’s regulations for travelers who want to visit the country

The Ministry of the Interior informs those who visit this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document proving identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid for up to three months after the planned date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years before the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

List of documents and requirements that all authorities will generally review

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as