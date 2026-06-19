Texas drivers may face important consequences on their driver’s licenses if they accumulate certain violations related to their legal obligations, such as the revocation or denial of license issuance.

This measure, which applies to those who accumulated arrears in child support, requires the intervention of the Texas Office of the Attorney General and the state courts.

Who could lose their driver’s license in Texas

The regulations indicate that revocation may apply to those who are in arrears with child support payments.

When this measure is applied, the department in charge of driver’s licenses can

Revoke a valid driver’s license

Deny the issuance of a new license

Maintain the restriction until the situation is resolved

What these builders must do to recover their driver’s license in Texas

This revocation or denial will remain in effect until the Office of the Attorney General or the court, as applicable, sends an order stating that the measure is lifted or suspended.

When the requirements demanded by the competent authorities are met, the driver’s eligibility status may be updated again.

Important information for drivers in Texas

The regulations also establish that those who lost their license due to arrears in child support payments are no longer eligible to obtain an occupational license (occupational license), a special authorization that in other cases allows driving with certain limitations.