En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Victor Florencio has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign on his website for this Tuesday, August 4, 2026. In addition, "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day in order to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ) will fare.

Blessed Tuesday: the Moon in Scorpio invites deep introspection that reveals hidden desires and promotes transformation, although the square with Jupiter in Leo adds drama.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Tuesday

Aries

For Aries, today is a decisive day, especially on the professional front. The astral influence invites you to proceed with prudence and serenity. When facing major decisions, it is advisable to show firmness and self-control. It is key that your partners and sponsors perceive that you have the situation well managed. Avoid bets and speculation, as they could lead to unfavorable outcomes. Instead, carefully evaluate each alternative before acting. This methodical way of proceeding will allow you to move forward with security and confidence in your professional decisions. On a personal level, apply the same prudence: listen to your intuition and take into account the opinions of those around you, but remember that the final decision must be yours. Stand firm against temptations that may steer you away from your path. If you maintain a strategic attitude today, Aries, you will reap long-term benefits. Patience and prudence will be on your side, and you will be able to make decisions that strengthen your work and personal relationships.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, today family interactions could bring challenges, especially on the sentimental front. It is key that you set firm boundaries with those close to you, as they may be invading your privacy and influencing your emotional decisions.

If you have a partner, talk to them about the importance of preserving discretion and independence. If you are single, it is a good time to step out of your comfort zone. Dare to discover different settings and connect with people outside your usual circle; this could open you up to new romantic possibilities. Keep in mind that your emotional balance is essential, so it is wise to set boundaries and distance yourself when needed. Do not blame yourself for putting your own wishes and needs first; that will help you build healthier, more balanced bonds. Dedicate this day to thinking about what you truly long for in your love life and dare to take bold steps to get closer to it. After all, your happiness is paramount, and today is the time to pursue it without hesitation.

Leo

Today, Leo, it is advisable to watch out for any trace of egocentrism, as it could disturb the peace at home. The astral influences invite you to pay more attention to the feelings and needs of your family. Instead of focusing only on yourself, try to get involved with them and give them your support. Sometimes grand statements are not needed: what really matters are actions and empathy in relationships. Take some time to think about how you can be a better partner and friend. Living together is strengthened by understanding and mutual respect; therefore, do not hesitate to offer your support and presence. By the end of the day, you will notice that your home becomes warmer and you will be able to enjoy the inner peace you so desire. A gesture of affection, no matter how small, can make a big difference.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, today you face a decision regarding a highly significant secret that you safeguard. The astral influences recommend that you remain discreet. Although others may address delicate matters, it is preferable to protect your confidences. Your insight and wit will be key to guiding the conversations around you. If you are strategic with what you say, you will be able to contribute to conversations without exposing yourself too much. Today is an ideal day to observe and listen. The answers you seek are in the air; if you pay attention, you will recognize the signs that lead you along the right path. Remember that your clear vision and serenity will allow you to face any situation that arises. Stay firm and rely on your emotional intelligence to move forward.

Libra

Libra, today it is wise to keep an eye on your finances. The energy of the day indicates that if you try to impress your friends, you could end up spending more than you can afford. Keep your finances in check. You do not need to show off or take on costs that exceed your budget. True friendship is not measured by the money spent, but by support and mutual understanding. Take a moment to think about how to spend time with your friends without affecting your finances. Look for more affordable options that allow you to have fun without hurting your budget. In the end, you will feel satisfied for having chosen wisely and stayed true to your values. Being authentic is worth more than any material expense.

Scorpio

Scorpio, today your desire for fame and recognition could put your essence at risk. The energy of the cosmos reminds you of the importance of keeping alive that depth that makes you a true agent of change. Do not allow the desire to stand out to eclipse your most valuable qualities. Your authenticity is an inner treasure and it is key that you protect it while navigating the waters of popularity. Remember that your inner strength is what will help you choose wisely. Stay true to your values and do not let yourself be carried away by the triviality that often accompanies the pursuit of recognition. In the end, true satisfaction will come from knowing that you acted in alignment with your essence. Your authenticity and the depth of your character will, in fact, be what makes you stand out.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today you may feel especially attracted to a friend, whether romantically, erotically, or because of affinities and shared projects in the business sphere. Even so, the energies of the day invite you to proceed with caution. Maintain self-control and avoid reacting on impulse; assess the situation well before letting yourself be carried away by emotions. Honest and transparent communication will be key at this time. Keep your intimate matters private and avoid excesses. Do not let the emotion of the moment lead you to decisions that could complicate your relationships. Stay true to your principles and values. By the end of the day, reflecting on your actions will help you better understand your feelings and how to manage them. Common sense and prudence will guide you through this process.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this day invites pause, reflection, and self-exploration. Life moves in cycles, and at this point, the wisest thing is to slow down a little to absorb what you have experienced; do not rush headlong into new projects that could leave you drained of energy. It is a favorable time to look inward and process your emotions. When you are clear about what you truly want and feel, you will be better prepared to move forward when the right moment arrives. Do not think you have to be constantly on the move.

Sometimes, stopping is the key to gaining more clarity and wisdom.

Give yourself permission to enjoy this time of reflection without rushing.

By the end of the day, you will notice that this introspection has given you a new perspective on your life and goals.

Take advantage of this opportunity to renew yourself before continuing on your path.

Aquarius

Aquarius, today you may feel attracted to someone with great charisma. Even so, it is essential not to lose sight of your most important goals and aspirations. This stage calls for commitment and responsibility. Do not let seductive promises or distractions pull you away from your path to success. Stay focused and remember that true growth is achieved through effort and perseverance. Take a moment to consider how this new connection fits into your long-term plans. Having clear intentions will allow you to make more conscious decisions that are consistent with your goals. By the end of the day, you will feel that you managed to balance enjoying the present with staying faithful to your aspirations. The union of passion and focus will be the driving force behind your progress.

Pisces

Pisces, today is an ideal time to break down the barriers that have limited your intimate life. The fear of not pleasing your partner comes from past experiences that it is now time to face. By looking within yourself and confronting those fears, you will regain the freedom to give yourself fully. This process of self-knowledge will help you forge a deeper and more fulfilling bond. It is a day to open your heart and allow love to flow without reservation. Do not be afraid to show vulnerability; that openness is part of what makes relationships beautiful. Remember that every step toward emotional connection will strengthen your bond. Genuine love is based on mutual trust and respect, so allow yourself to live it fully.