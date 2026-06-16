The Government of the United States announced new guidelines to strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws related to foreigners’ participation in electoral processes.

The measure was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which ordered the immigration authorities to apply stricter rules in these situations, including deportation.

The United States announced deportations for all foreigners who do this

According to the details provided by the DHS, the Immigration and Nationality Act establishes that foreigners who vote illegally in U.S. elections or who make a false statement about their citizenship may face deportation proceedings.

An official DHS statement details that a criminal conviction is not necessary for these immigration provisions to be applied.

What was the new order for ICE

According to reports, on June 9, the DHS general counsel James Percival sent a directive to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to strengthen the enforcement of these rules.

“Illegal voting by foreigners dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences,” he said.