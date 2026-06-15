The immigration offices of Chile, Colombia and Peru continue to apply strict controls to those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. The lack of an updated document can result in delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry or exit from the territory.

At the same time, airlines and border agencies continue to require the presentation of a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities emphasize that each case is subject to the immigration regulations of the destination country and the policies of the airlines.

Attention: what happens in Chile with expired passports

In Chile, non-continental foreigners (those from countries outside Mercosur) must present a valid passport or a valid travel document to enter or leave the country.

In addition, the Policía de Investigaciones (PDI) and the airlines may prevent boarding if they detect that the document has expired at the time of immigration control.

Chilean citizens, for their part, need to have valid documentation to travel abroad, although there are specific exceptions for some South American countries that allow travel with an identity document.

What Colombia requires to enter or leave the country

In Colombia, Migración Colombia establishes that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document enabled through international agreements.

The authorities also remind that Colombian citizens must identify themselves as nationals when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and immigration control can prevent travel until the document is renewed.

Colombia maintains an exception for some Venezuelan citizens, since in certain cases entry is accepted with an expired Venezuelan passport under special conditions defined by the immigration authorities.

Peru also requires valid documentation to travel

Peru requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during immigration control.

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities request a valid passport when leaving the country.

In addition, although some Peruvian citizens may travel to neighboring countries using the DNI thanks to regional agreements, for many international destinations it remains mandatory to present a valid passport.

If the document is expired, airlines or immigration may refuse boarding or prevent entry depending on the destination and the passenger’s nationality.

What documents immigration authorities usually review

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: