To obtain a permanent residence permit through adjustment of status, it is necessary to submit specific documentation, including Form I-864, which is known as the Affidavit of Support or Economic Sponsorship Declaration.

This document is used as a legal contract between the person sponsoring the immigrant to whom the permit will be issued and the Government of the United States.

All Green Cards will be rejected for those who do not present this key financial document: Who must submit Form I-864?

It is one of the key documents when applying for a Green Card through family ties. In this regard, those who must submit it are:

People applying for a Green Card sponsored by a relative.

Spouses of U.S. citizens.

Parents, children, and siblings sponsored by U.S. citizens.

Spouses and unmarried children of permanent residents.

Some employment-based immigrants, when there is a family relationship, participate in the sponsoring company.

In the documents, the sponsor must demonstrate sufficient income equivalent to 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

The mistakes that can cost you the Green Card

The government may delay processing and even deny the application when there are problems related to financial documentation:

Submitting an incomplete form or one with inconsistent information.

Not attaching tax returns or tax transcripts.

Failing to show sufficient income to meet federal requirements.

Incorrectly calculating the household size.

Omitting proof of current employment or income.

Not including a joint sponsor when the primary sponsor does not meet the required levels.

What other documents can USCIS request from those applying for permanent residence?

Among the documents that USCIS may request to evaluate the immigrant are: