In the United States, foreigners who wish to enter must obtain a visa that matches the nature of the trip, which can range from tourism and business to work and study. Each one has different requirements and is aimed at different objectives.

A visa is not a permanent document nor does it guarantee indefinite entry , and the U.S. Government can revoke it if it considers that the holder failed to comply with the conditions.

The Government will revoke all visas of foreigners who do not comply with these conditions

According to the Department of State, the visa may be revoked in different situations, such as:

Being arrested or convicted of a crime.

Staying in the United States for longer than allowed under the visa.

Working or carrying out activities that do not correspond to the type of visa obtained.

Providing false information or committing fraud during the immigration process.

Stopping compliance with the requirements of the assigned category.

Posing a risk to public or national security.

Violating immigration laws.

What should I do if my U.S. visa is revoked?

If the United States revokes the visa, the recommendations from official agencies are the following: