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The lemon peels and baking soda are two highly useful ingredients in home cleaning routines.

When blended together with a little water, they can form a mixture ideal for removing dirt, neutralizing odors, and using as a complement to traditional cleaning procedures.

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Blend lemon peels with baking soda: why it is recommended

This mixture makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on the one hand, lemon peels contain essential oils that leave a fresh scent and help deodorize surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda is known for neutralizing odors and acting as a mild abrasive.

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For this reason, the mixture is ideal for

  • Cleaning sinks and kitchen basins
  • Deodorizing trash cans
  • Removing dirt from countertops
  • Cleaning tiles and bathroom surfaces
  • Helping loosen light grease on some washable surfaces

How to prepare this homemade lemon peel and baking soda mixture

For this preparation, you need

  • Peels of 2 lemons
  • 2 tablespoons of baking soda
  • 1 cup of water
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How to make it step by step

  • Place the lemon peels in the blender with the water
  • Blend until you obtain a smooth mixture
  • Add the baking soda
  • Pour the preparation into a container

It is advisable to apply the mixture to the surfaces to be cleaned, let it sit, and then remove it with a damp cloth.

The recommendation is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.