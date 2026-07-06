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The lemon peels and baking soda are two highly useful ingredients in home cleaning routines.
When blended together with a little water, they can form a mixture ideal for removing dirt, neutralizing odors, and using as a complement to traditional cleaning procedures.
Blend lemon peels with baking soda: why it is recommended
This mixture makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on the one hand, lemon peels contain essential oils that leave a fresh scent and help deodorize surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda is known for neutralizing odors and acting as a mild abrasive.
For this reason, the mixture is ideal for
- Cleaning sinks and kitchen basins
- Deodorizing trash cans
- Removing dirt from countertops
- Cleaning tiles and bathroom surfaces
- Helping loosen light grease on some washable surfaces
How to prepare this homemade lemon peel and baking soda mixture
For this preparation, you need
- Peels of 2 lemons
- 2 tablespoons of baking soda
- 1 cup of water
How to make it step by step
- Place the lemon peels in the blender with the water
- Blend until you obtain a smooth mixture
- Add the baking soda
- Pour the preparation into a container
It is advisable to apply the mixture to the surfaces to be cleaned, let it sit, and then remove it with a damp cloth.