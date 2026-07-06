The lemon peels and baking soda are two highly useful ingredients in home cleaning routines.

When blended together with a little water, they can form a mixture ideal for removing dirt, neutralizing odors, and using as a complement to traditional cleaning procedures.

Blend lemon peels with baking soda: why it is recommended

This mixture makes it possible to take advantage of the properties of both ingredients: on the one hand, lemon peels contain essential oils that leave a fresh scent and help deodorize surfaces. On the other hand, baking soda is known for neutralizing odors and acting as a mild abrasive.

For this reason, the mixture is ideal for

Cleaning sinks and kitchen basins

Deodorizing trash cans

Removing dirt from countertops

Cleaning tiles and bathroom surfaces

Helping loosen light grease on some washable surfaces

How to prepare this homemade lemon peel and baking soda mixture

For this preparation, you need

Peels of 2 lemons

2 tablespoons of baking soda

1 cup of water

How to make it step by step

Place the lemon peels in the blender with the water

Blend until you obtain a smooth mixture

Add the baking soda

Pour the preparation into a container

It is advisable to apply the mixture to the surfaces to be cleaned, let it sit, and then remove it with a damp cloth.

The recommendation is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.