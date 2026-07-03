The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) could be considered one of the most important entities in the city, for representing this service and working to improve its quality.

The rising cost of living affected residents and some found it difficult to afford the fare, so the new city budget considers this scenario and promises to ease the burden on part of the population with the expansion of the Fair Fares program.

These people will be able to travel with 50% off on the New York subway and buses: What is the Fair Fare Program?

New York City is one of the regions with the most widely used transportation system in the country. New Yorkers use both the subway network and the various bus lines to travel throughout the five boroughs according to their needs.

It is an official New York City program that offers a 50% discount on subway fares, MTA buses and paratransit service to low-income residents if they meet certain requirements.

It applies to trips paid for through the OMNY system, depending on the option chosen by each user. The expansion of this program broadens the eligibility criteria.

Who will be able to access it?

With this new expansion of the Fair Fares Program, workers who use the subway when covering overnight shifts, essential services, or families that depend on transportation to get around the city will be included.

Those who meet these requirements will be able to access it:

Be legal residents of New York City

Be 18 years old or older

Submit an application to the Fair Fares NYC program

Wait for MTA approval

The maximum income level depends on:

Maximum income level: 200% of the federal poverty level

Maximum annual income for one person: $31,920

Maximum annual income for a family of four: $66,000

When will these people be able to use the 50% off on the subway and buses?

The expansion of the Fair Fares Program will be implemented once the city budget officially takes effect and the city updates the program rules.

This is because it is part of the budget agreement for fiscal year 2027. Eligibility for the program can be checked by clicking here.