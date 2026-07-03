The American passport is a fundamental document for citizens and naturalized foreigners who wish to travel internationally, since the authorities will include it on the list of requirements in order to carry out this type of travel.

In this regard, the State Department emphasizes the importance of replying on time to all emails or official communications that arrive after submitting the documentation to apply for it.

When this type of communication is received, it may be necessary to provide information adicional and, until it is sent, the passport will be retained, so the future holder will be unable to travel internationally until acceptable identification can be processed.

When the United States can pause passport issuance

The State Department can send a letter or email when it needs additional information in order to complete the process. Some common reasons are:

The submitted photo is not acceptable

An in-person appointment is needed

More documentation is required to verify certain family ties

A new birth certificate needs to be submitted

Form DS-82 was sent to renew, but information was missing

A new ID card is required

Documents are missing to verify naturalization

There is a problem with the previous passport

There was a name change and insufficient information was provided

More proof of citizenship or identification is required

If this notification is received, it will appear on the page as the first status update. Once the requested new documents are received, the second update will be provided.

It is essential to respond within 90 days to keep the application active and avoid further complications.

Why those who do not respond will not be able to travel internationally

The federal law requires all U.S. citizens and foreigners to leave and enter the country using a completely valid and current American passport. For this reason, if the passport is retained, international travel will not be possible until the identification is handed over.