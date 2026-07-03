The Air and Space Force has just added the most advanced search-and-rescue aircraft in its history to its fleet.

On June 24, the Ministry of Defense and Airbus Defence and Space formalized at the San Pablo facilities in Seville the reception of the first C295 SAR (Search and Rescue), assembled entirely in Spain.

In the coming days, the aircraft will carry out its transfer flight to Wing 46, based in Gando (Gran Canaria), where it will become operational for missions of maritime surveillance and rescue.

It is the direct replacement for the CN-235 Vigma aircraft fleet, in service since 2008, with a notable qualitative leap in range, technology, and tactical capabilities.

What the new C295 SAR can do

The C295 SAR exceeds 311 mph in cruising speed and is designed to operate in both maritime and land environments with autonomy and range far superior to that of the fleet it is replacing.

Its main missions include national and international search and rescue operations, medium- and long-range maritime surveillance, and the fight against smuggling, irregular immigration, and drug trafficking.

The Secretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce, highlighted during the handover ceremony that this first C295 SAR opens “a new stage” for the Air and Space Force’s capabilities.

The agency stressed that the reception was formalized “ahead of the scheduled commitment”, which shows the ability of all those involved to work “effectively, in coordination, and responsibly”.

34 new aircraft and a fleet of 46 units

This first C295 SAR is only the beginning of a much more ambitious renewal program. In December 2023, Spain acquired an initial batch of 16 C295 in search and rescue and maritime patrol configurations. In December 2025, a second order for 18 aircraft in transport configuration was added.

With the addition of these 34 new aircraft, the Air and Space Force will go on to operate a total fleet of 46 C295s, maximizing operational synergies and logistical commonality between different versions of the same aircraft.

This year, four more units will arrive: two additional C295 SARs and the first two C295 transport aircraft from the 2025 order. The delivery of the first C295 in maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) version, considered the most complex variant of the program, is scheduled for 2028.

Built in Seville for the world: the C295 leads its segment

The C295 is assembled on Airbus’s Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Seville, which is increasing its production from 10 to 13 aircraft per year to meet rising international demand.

The model is currently the undisputed leader in its segment, with 85% of the global market share and 335 orders spread across 39 countries.

Airbus president in Spain, Francisco Javier Sánchez Segura, summed up the meaning of the delivery: “Meeting delivery deadlines in a program of this technical complexity reaffirms our commitment to Spain’s strategic autonomy and our ability to turn industrial innovation into real operational advantages”.