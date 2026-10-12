Washing your face once or twice a day is key to maintaining good skin health and appearance, regardless of whether you follow a skin care routine or not.

Cleveland Clinic recommends using a particular ingredient that, despite having an intimidating name, helps fight skin bacteria and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Why is it important to wash your face every day?

According to dermatologist Kathryn Anderson, in a Cleveland Clinic article: “Washing your face is important to remove both the dirt and pollutants that the skin comes into contact with throughout the day and to remove the excess oil that the skin may produce during the day and night.”

Each skin type is different and may need different care, so ideally you should consult a dermatologist so they can determine the condition of each case.

What product is recommended for washing your face and why?

Dr. Sadia Tahir explains in Cleveland Clinic that hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is a substance that the body produces to fight bacteria, viruses, and other harmful germs as part of a natural immune response.

According to Cleveland Clinic, scientists were able to recreate this compound from a saltwater solution, which allowed several manufacturers to harness its antimicrobial capability in skin care products.

Hypochlorous acid became very popular and is now used in facial sprays, serums, and gels. According to Cleveland Clinic, its benefits include:

Reduces the bacteria that cause acne.

Soothes inflammation.

Helps cleanse sensitive skin.

Promotes wound healing.

What else can hypochlorous acid be used for?

This compound is also used in household cleaners and disinfectants, as it can help:

Eliminate viruses such as those that cause the flu, norovirus, and COVID-19.

Eliminate foodborne pathogens such as E. coli and Salmonella.

Neutralize odors.

Precautions to keep in mind with hypochlorous acid: Is it safe for everyone?

According to Cleveland Clinic, hypochlorous acid is considered very safe, but it is still recommended to take some precautions:

Use only products labeled for facial skin care.

Consider fragrance-free formulas, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Avoid letting hypochlorous acid come into contact with the eyes.

Do not ingest it.

Follow the product label instructions.

“Always use these products for their intended purpose”, warns Dr. Tahir, who clarifies that skin care products and household disinfectants are not interchangeable.