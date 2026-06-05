After several consecutive solar eruptions, one of June’s most striking events will reach the planet. Finally, the particles will reach Earth’s magnetic field and produce the lights everyone hopes to see.

Auroras borealis usually cluster and are more visible in regions within the Arctic Circle, but this time they will be seen much farther south because of the intensity of the geomagnetic storm.

The astronomical phenomenon of the year is arriving: How do auroras borealis appear?

It all begins with solar eruptions, which expel several Coronal Mass Ejections (CME): huge clouds of plasma and charged particles with solar energy that travel through space at millions of km/h. When these particles reach Earth’s magnetic field, the so-called geomagnetic storms are produced, which are reflected in the sky as auroras borealis.

The storm forecast for this week could reach levels high enough for the auroras borealis to be seen much farther south than usual, because the more intense the interaction between solar particles and Earth’s magnetosphere, the greater the geographical reach of these lights.

The intensity of the spectacle will depend largely on the speed of the solar ejections, the orientation of the magnetic field carried by the particles, the exact moment they impact Earth and the duration of the geomagnetic storm.

It will light up the sky this week and be the most anticipated spectacle of all: From which states can it be seen?

The distinctive feature of this type of geomagnetic storm occurs more intensely than usual, and it can shift several km southward.

From the United States, the best locations to see it are:

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

If the intensity reaches record levels, it could also be seen well in:

Iowa

Nebraska

Illinois

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

The recommended conditions for observing this astronomical phenomenon

It is recommended to look for places far from large cities to reduce light pollution, since artificial lights make it harder to observe the aurora borealis.

They also suggest choosing sites with a clear view toward the northern horizon and checking in advance that weather conditions allow for a cloud-free sky.

In addition, they advise following geomagnetic forecast updates, since the intensity of the solar storm can change even a few hours before the event.