Plastic bottles are usually among the most common waste items in all households; however, when water is put inside them, they can be used to put into practice a popular household trick in various countries around the world.

If they are hung outside the home, they can be used to scare away birds, since the water creates a reflection with the light that can be annoying for this type of animal.

Hanging water bottles outside the house: what is this trick for

This household trick helps prevent pigeons from approaching or staying in undesired areas, such as the surroundings of a balcony or home.

When light rays reflect on the water, the bottle can produce flashes that are annoying for birds and naturally drive them away from the place.

How to use this household trick with plastic bottles and water outside the house

The process is simple and does not require special items:

Collect undented plastic bottles.

Remove the labels so they are completely transparent.

Put water inside them.

Hang them outside the house, in strategic spots where birds are not wanted.

The key for the method to work is for the bottle to be exposed to light for the greatest part of the day.