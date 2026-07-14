Baking soda has once again caught attention for a little-known use that promises to help solve one of the most common household problems.

When mixed with sugar, it makes a home remedy that has gained popularity for its ability to attract and eliminate cockroaches.

What is the purpose of mixing baking soda with sugar?

The mix of baking soda and sugar is used as a homemade bait to fight cockroaches.

According to the study published in The Journal of Basic and Applied Zoology, baking soda ionizes inside the cockroach’s digestive system and reacts by forming carbonic acid.

As a result, a buildup of carbon dioxide (CO2) is generated, which seriously alters its internal organs and exoskeleton, causing the insect’s death.

Unlike many commercial insecticides, this method does not work by contact or release toxins into the environment. That is why its effectiveness depends on cockroaches directly consuming the preparation.

Where to place the baking soda and sugar mix to eliminate cockroaches

The researchers emphasize that the success of the method depends on placing the bait in areas where cockroaches usually hide, such as:

Under the sink.

Behind the refrigerator and other appliances.

Near cracks and baseboards.

In cabinets, storage areas, and damp spaces.

How to prepare the baking soda and sugar mix step by step

To replicate the method evaluated by the researchers, only two ingredients are needed:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of baking soda.

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar.

How to apply it

Mix both ingredients until you get a homogeneous preparation.

Place small portions on plastic lids, cardboard, or shallow containers.

Distribute the bait in places where cockroach activity is usually found.

Refresh the mix every 48 hours, especially in humid environments, to keep it effective.

What precautions should be taken when using this home remedy

Although baking soda is a common everyday ingredient, specialists recommend applying this mix carefully. Ideally, place the bait out of reach of children and pets and avoid placing it on surfaces where food is prepared or handled.

To maintain its effectiveness, they also advise refreshing the mix every 48 hours, especially if it gets damp or loses freshness.

This method offers better results when combined with good household cleaning and sealing cracks or corners through which cockroaches usually enter.