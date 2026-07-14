The baking soda and liquid soap are two ingredients present in almost every home, even positioning themselves as two of the most popular to include in cleaning routines.

In that sense, in addition to their uses separately, combined they can be used to prepare a cleaning mixture that helps remove stubborn dirt from different surfaces.

Mixing baking soda with liquid soap: what it is for

By combining baking soda with liquid soap, it is possible to obtain a thick mixture that can be used as a complement to clean surfaces with grease or superficial dirt.

It can be used for

Cleaning bathroom and kitchen sinks.

Removing grease from difficult surfaces.

Cleaning tiles and their grout.

Cleaning tables or countertops.

How to prepare this mixture of baking soda and liquid soap

To prepare this mixture, it is necessary:

Place several spoonfuls of baking soda in a jar

Add liquid soap

Mix until you get a uniform texture

If it is too thick, it can be thinned with water

How to use this mixture of baking soda and liquid soap

To use this combination, it is necessary:

Spread the paste with a sponge or cloth

Rub gently over the affected area

Let it sit if there are stubborn stains

Rinse with clean water or remove the product with a damp cloth

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.