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The baking soda and liquid soap are two ingredients present in almost every home, even positioning themselves as two of the most popular to include in cleaning routines.
In that sense, in addition to their uses separately, combined they can be used to prepare a cleaning mixture that helps remove stubborn dirt from different surfaces.
Mixing baking soda with liquid soap: what it is for
By combining baking soda with liquid soap, it is possible to obtain a thick mixture that can be used as a complement to clean surfaces with grease or superficial dirt.
It can be used for
- Cleaning bathroom and kitchen sinks.
- Removing grease from difficult surfaces.
- Cleaning tiles and their grout.
- Cleaning tables or countertops.
How to prepare this mixture of baking soda and liquid soap
To prepare this mixture, it is necessary:
- Place several spoonfuls of baking soda in a jar
- Add liquid soap
- Mix until you get a uniform texture
- If it is too thick, it can be thinned with water
How to use this mixture of baking soda and liquid soap
To use this combination, it is necessary:
- Spread the paste with a sponge or cloth
- Rub gently over the affected area
- Let it sit if there are stubborn stains
- Rinse with clean water or remove the product with a damp cloth