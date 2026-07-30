Los Angeles, New York, and Houston are home to important international airports in the United States, which year after year receive thousands of tourists and travelers in general.

Those interested in traveling to these destinations or any other airport terminal in the country will have to verify that their passport meets one requirement strictly: it must be fully valid.

If they do not have a valid international ID, both authorities and airlines will deny entry, so checking the passport date before starting to plan the trip is essential to renew it if necessary.

Traveling to Los Angeles, New York, and Houston from abroad: passport requirements that all visitors must know

The United States generally requires all travelers to present a document that is fully valid not only for the entire duration of their stay but also for an additional six months from the scheduled departure date.

This rule is only waived for nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “6-month club”, who will only have to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is essential to consider that having a valid document is not only necessary when traveling. It will also be requested as part of the mandatory requirements to obtain, for example, a U.S. visa.

Other essential points that airport authorities will review

Before allowing any transfer, the authorities will also take into account aspects such as